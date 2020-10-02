Coppola’s Pizzeria celebrates grand opening in downtown Erie

A new and locally owned pizzeria thrives despite COVID-19 obstacles. The Coppola’s Pizzeria of Erie celebrates its grand opening Friday.

It’s Coppola’s second location in the City of Erie.

Luke Andriaccio, owner of the pizzeria, says he has been in and around the pizza business at a very young age. He began with Andriaccio’s restaurant in Chautauqua County, which was owned by his father and brother.

He and his father opened Coppola’s of Bemus Point in 2008.

After receiving many requests and suggestions, Luke decided to expand the business to the City of Erie at the location on 26th Street.

“It was right in the beginning of COVID. The weather was terrible. We couldn’t have the grand opening. There was a lot of uncertainty, but it was better late than never, yeah.” Andriaccio said.

Coppola’s is open until 9:00 p.m. every day, except for Monday’s.