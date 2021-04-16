CORE works to spread awareness about organ donations during National Donate Life Month

It’s National Donate Life Month and the Center for Organ Recovery and Education (CORE) is spreading awareness.

In western Pennsylvania, more than 2,000 people are waiting for an organ transplant.

Representatives from CORE were joined by the County Executive outside the Erie County Courthouse Friday morning. They emphasized the importance of signing up to become an organ donor.

One mother shared her story, saying even though her son died he was able to give the gift of life to others.

“It’s not just that person, it’s their family and everything. It just made me feel like okay, we did the right decision, because if he was buried with those then that person may not be alive today. So it was a grateful feeling, a thankful feeling; blessed that I was able to do that,” said Vicki Pius, mother of organ donor.

Visit core.org to sign up to become a registered organ donor.