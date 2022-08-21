Over 300 corgis and 700 people packed Frontier Park on Saturday for the fifth annual Corgi Festival.

This event included all sorts of activities for dogs and their owners.

Many of the people that showed up traveled from Ohio and New York.

This event also included 15 local vendors.

The popularity that Corgi Fest has gained over the years is nothing to bark about.

“This event started as more as a corgi picnic where people just came together and made friends. In the next couple of years it really transformed to an event where we actually have activities, corgi races, costume contests,” said Jade Mitchell, Event Organizer.

Organizers hope to get some sponsorship and grant money to help with the planning in the future.