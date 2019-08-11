Corgi festival takes over Frontier Park

The third annual Happy Corgi Fest took place today in Frontier Park.

Corgi owners and corgi admirers gathered together for a full schedule of events. These events included a costume contest and corgi races. Some owners traveled as far as Toronto, Washington D.C. and Chicago to hang out and meet other corgi lovers.

“I have a lot of people who say ‘you know I met a new friend and now we meet up and walk our dogs together’.” said Jade Mitchell, the Corgi Festival organizer.

Happi Corgi organizers look forward to making next year’s event bigger and better with more vendors and businesses.