Coronavirus: A look at COVID-19 in Erie County in 2021

Here is a look at COVID-19 data from 2021.

The Erie County Department of Health’s Epidemiology Section has put together a summary of COVID-19 in Erie County during 2021.

Vaccination efforts are ongoing to help Erie County residents avoid severe illness and avoid the need for hospitalization in case of infection with COVID-19. According to officials, across Erie County’s 38 incorporated municipalities, which includes 2 cities, 14 boroughs and 22 townships, the total of those vaccinated, including partially and fully, stands at 172,991. This was as of December 31, 2021.

Here is a breakdown by vaccination status:

Number of PersonsOf eligible population (254,747)Of total population (269,728)
Partially Vaccinated23,6059.3%8.8%
Fully Vaccinated149,38658.6%55.4%

Here is the breakdown by age range:

Years oldPercentage vaccinated fully within each age rangePercentage vaccinated partially within each age range
5-914.9%5.7%
10-1939.2%5.8%
20-2950.7%9.5%
30-3955.0%9.6%
40-4960.4%8.4%
50-5968.8%8.6%
60-6976.3%10.2%
70 +80.3%14.5%

Cases and deaths.

In 2021, there were 30,264 cases and 345 reported deaths due to COVID-19.

Age Range2020 Cases2021 Cases2020 Deaths2021 Deaths
0-902,38900
10-191,0734,20400
20-292,2115,20103
30-391,7614,99324
40-491,5383,982012
50-591,7222,828830
60-691,5051,4862979
70-798791,4867897
80-8955769012581
90-992922157937
100-109131532
Sub-total11,88630,264324345

In 2020 and 2021, there were 42,130 cases of COVID-19 and there were 669 deaths reported in 2020 and 2021.

In 2021, 74.5% of reported deaths were unvaccinated. Here is the breakdown.

Vaccination Status202020212021 Percentage Breakdown
Unvaccinated32425774.5%
Partially VaccinatedN/A277.8%
Fully VaccinatedN/A6117.7%
Additional DoseN/A61.7%
Subtotal324345

