Coronavirus: A look at COVID-19 in Erie County in 2021

Here is a look at COVID-19 data from 2021.

The Erie County Department of Health’s Epidemiology Section has put together a summary of COVID-19 in Erie County during 2021.

Vaccination efforts are ongoing to help Erie County residents avoid severe illness and avoid the need for hospitalization in case of infection with COVID-19. According to officials, across Erie County’s 38 incorporated municipalities, which includes 2 cities, 14 boroughs and 22 townships, the total of those vaccinated, including partially and fully, stands at 172,991. This was as of December 31, 2021.

Here is a breakdown by vaccination status:

Number of Persons Of eligible population (254,747) Of total population (269,728) Partially Vaccinated 23,605 9.3% 8.8% Fully Vaccinated 149,386 58.6% 55.4%

Here is the breakdown by age range:

Years old Percentage vaccinated fully within each age range Percentage vaccinated partially within each age range 5-9 14.9% 5.7% 10-19 39.2% 5.8% 20-29 50.7% 9.5% 30-39 55.0% 9.6% 40-49 60.4% 8.4% 50-59 68.8% 8.6% 60-69 76.3% 10.2% 70 + 80.3% 14.5%

Cases and deaths.

In 2021, there were 30,264 cases and 345 reported deaths due to COVID-19.

Age Range 2020 Cases 2021 Cases 2020 Deaths 2021 Deaths 0-9 0 2,389 0 0 10-19 1,073 4,204 0 0 20-29 2,211 5,201 0 3 30-39 1,761 4,993 2 4 40-49 1,538 3,982 0 12 50-59 1,722 2,828 8 30 60-69 1,505 1,486 29 79 70-79 879 1,486 78 97 80-89 557 690 125 81 90-99 292 215 79 37 100-109 13 15 3 2 Sub-total 11,886 30,264 324 345

In 2020 and 2021, there were 42,130 cases of COVID-19 and there were 669 deaths reported in 2020 and 2021.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

In 2021, 74.5% of reported deaths were unvaccinated. Here is the breakdown.