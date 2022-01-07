Coronavirus: A look at COVID-19 in Erie County in 2021

Here is a look at COVID-19 data from 2021.
The Erie County Department of Health’s Epidemiology Section has put together a summary of COVID-19 in Erie County during 2021.
Vaccination efforts are ongoing to help Erie County residents avoid severe illness and avoid the need for hospitalization in case of infection with COVID-19. According to officials, across Erie County’s 38 incorporated municipalities, which includes 2 cities, 14 boroughs and 22 townships, the total of those vaccinated, including partially and fully, stands at 172,991. This was as of December 31, 2021.
Here is a breakdown by vaccination status:
|Number of Persons
|Of eligible population (254,747)
|Of total population (269,728)
|Partially Vaccinated
|23,605
|9.3%
|8.8%
|Fully Vaccinated
|149,386
|58.6%
|55.4%
Here is the breakdown by age range:
|Years old
|Percentage vaccinated fully within each age range
|Percentage vaccinated partially within each age range
|5-9
|14.9%
|5.7%
|10-19
|39.2%
|5.8%
|20-29
|50.7%
|9.5%
|30-39
|55.0%
|9.6%
|40-49
|60.4%
|8.4%
|50-59
|68.8%
|8.6%
|60-69
|76.3%
|10.2%
|70 +
|80.3%
|14.5%
Cases and deaths.
In 2021, there were 30,264 cases and 345 reported deaths due to COVID-19.
|Age Range
|2020 Cases
|2021 Cases
|2020 Deaths
|2021 Deaths
|0-9
|0
|2,389
|0
|0
|10-19
|1,073
|4,204
|0
|0
|20-29
|2,211
|5,201
|0
|3
|30-39
|1,761
|4,993
|2
|4
|40-49
|1,538
|3,982
|0
|12
|50-59
|1,722
|2,828
|8
|30
|60-69
|1,505
|1,486
|29
|79
|70-79
|879
|1,486
|78
|97
|80-89
|557
|690
|125
|81
|90-99
|292
|215
|79
|37
|100-109
|13
|15
|3
|2
|Sub-total
|11,886
|30,264
|324
|345
In 2020 and 2021, there were 42,130 cases of COVID-19 and there were 669 deaths reported in 2020 and 2021.
In 2021, 74.5% of reported deaths were unvaccinated. Here is the breakdown.
|Vaccination Status
|2020
|2021
|2021 Percentage Breakdown
|Unvaccinated
|324
|257
|74.5%
|Partially Vaccinated
|N/A
|27
|7.8%
|Fully Vaccinated
|N/A
|61
|17.7%
|Additional Dose
|N/A
|6
|1.7%
|Subtotal
|324
|345