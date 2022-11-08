(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie County Department of Health is reporting a daily average of 51 COVID-19 cases, out of 720 total cases, over the period of Oct. 24 to Nov. 6.

The county reported no new deaths, meaning the total number of deaths from COVID remains at 160 for 2022.

Among the total reported deaths in 2022 in Erie County, the breakdown by vaccination status and age range is as follows:

Vaccination status among reported 2022 Deaths Ages 0-49 Ages 50-64 Ages 65 & older Sub-total Percentage breakdown Partially vaccinated and Not vaccinated 8 15 56 79 49% Fully vaccinated – not up to date with primary series or booster 0 3 42 45 28% Fully vaccinated – up to date with primary series 1 2 4 7 4% Fully vaccinated – up to date with booster (including bivalent booster) 0 4 25 29 18% Total 160 100% Graph provided by Erie County Department of Health

Information on cases and deaths in Erie County and other data such as reports on vaccination demographics can be found at the Erie County Government website. Latest recommendations and related data is also available through the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

According to the CDC Data Tracker that shows COVID-19 Community Levels, Erie County currently has a medium level of community transmission.

Free vaccines and boosters are available for residents of Erie County. A list of local vaccination sites is available online or by texting your ZIP Code to 438829. You can also go online to the vaccines.gov or call 1-800-232-0233.