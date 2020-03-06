Coronavirus forces return of students studying abroad

The coronavirus scare even forcing local college students studying abroad to pack their bags.

They are not allowed back on campus just yet. They must stay in a home quarantine for 14 days where they are monitored by a physician.

Last week. nine Gannon University students studying in Rome, Italy were forced to come home after the CDC warning level hit four. University officials say they are following CDC guidelines and have a crisis management team that has been meeting for weeks.

“We are preparing in case we had to shut down for a period of time and what would that look like, how would we deal with our dorms. How do we handle class delivery. If we had to shut down for a longer period of time, do we have to do things like extend the semester, do we have to move the graduation date?” said Walter Iwanenko, VP of Academic Affairs at Gannon University.



On campus, they have instructed the maintenance staff to keep the hand sanitizer stations and hand dispensers full.