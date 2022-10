Emergency crews are at the scene of a reported fatal crash south of Corry.

The accident happened in the 20,000 block of Route 77 around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday. Initial reports indicated a vehicle had left the road and struck a tree.

The Erie County Coroner’s Office confirmed that they were called to the scene.

According to Erie County 911, Route 77 was closed from Stuart to Summit roads. State Police are investigating.