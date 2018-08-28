Local News

Coroner changes findings in death of hit and run victim from accidental to homicide

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook has ruled the death of a hit and run victim a homicide by blunt force trauma; this following the original results which called the death 'accidental'.  The coroner reportedly changed his findings following additional information.

The victim, 38-year-old Michelle Muir, had been fighting with a woman at a nearby gas station while with her husband walking her dog around 3am on East 6th and Wallace streets.  That's when 24-year-old Rebecca Ann Frick, of Erie, got in her car and allegedly ran Muir down and fled the scene.

Frick has been charged with homicide, first-degree murder, possessing instruments of crime, aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment of another person, and cruelty to animals.

