The body found in Lawrence Park on Wednesday has been identified to be a previously missing woman from the area.

The Erie County Coroner has identified the victim as 51-year-old Kelly Ferko. Ferko was previously reported missing in the Lawrence Park area on Sunday, Nov. 12. The coroner ruled the death as accidental.

Reports came in around 11 a.m. on Wednesday of a body found by the shore of the Lawrence Park Fishing Club. PSP and Lawrence Park Fire Department assisted the Lawrence Park police in investigating the case.

WJET gives our condolences to Kelly Ferko’s family during this time.