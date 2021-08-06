Coroner identifies 18-year-old pulled from Presque Isle Bay Wednesday; death ruled accidental

An 18-year-old died after being pulled from Presque Isle Bay near the Bayfront Convention Center Wednesday night.

18-year-old Kevarion Jordan of Erie was pronounced dead at UPMC Hamot on Wednesday around 10 p.m., about 30 minutes after Erie Fire Department divers pulled him from the bay.

Officials say those who were with Jordan attempted, but failed to rescue him after they saw him enter the water and began to struggle.

According to the Erie County Corner, Jordan’s death has been ruled an accidental drowning.

