Coroner identifies body found in Presque Isle Bay

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook has identified the body found floating in Presque Isle Bay on Saturday afternoon.

The man is identified as 71-year old Jorge Torres of Erie.

The cause of death is apparent drowning. According to Cook, there were no signs of any foul play on Torres.

Torres’s family had reported him missing on Friday night.

Around 2:00 p.m., Erie Police, the Erie Fire Department and the Coast Guard were called out for reports of the body found floating near the Intermodal Transportation Center on Holland Street.