The Erie County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of the man killed while riding his bicycle earlier this week.

Patrick Conner, 40, was on a bicycle in the 4100 block of Peach Street when he was struck on Tuesday night.

At this time, there’s no word if any charges were or may be placed.

