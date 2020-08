The Warren County Coroner has identified the man killed by a fallen tree during Thursday’s storms.

According to coroner Melissa Zydonik, 40-year old Michael Jones died from blunt force trauma.

According to the Warren Police chief, a large section of a tree fell on Jones, who died from his injuries. Chief Joseph Sproveri said the victim was walking through his yard when the tree came down.

Emergency crews were called to Cottage Place just off of Fourth Avenue on Thursday evening.