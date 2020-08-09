Coroner identifies victim in fatal West Lake Road accident

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook has released the name of the man killed in an accident earlier this week on West Lake Road.

The victim has been identified as 54-year old Joseph James.

Just after 12:30 a.m. Friday morning, crews were called out to the 5000 block of West Lake Road.

A car traveling east on West Lake Road was unable to navigate the roundabout at Millfair Road.

The car apparently drove through the middle of the roundabout, flipping onto its roof.

Cook has ruled the death accidental due to multiple blunt force trauma.

