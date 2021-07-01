Coroner identifies victim of deadly shooting on West 29th Street; death ruled homicide

One man is dead after an overnight shooting in the City of Erie. Erie Police continue to investigate after someone opened fire on a house on the corner of West 29th and Cherry Street.

According to Erie Police, the shooting happened around 4:00 a.m. at the house, killing a man

According to the Erie County Coroner, the man is identified as 18-year old Kalvin Davis of Erie. The death has been ruled a homicide.

Apparently, he was laying in bed and was killed by a single gunshot wound to the head.

The house at the corner of West 29th and Cherry Street is full of bullet holes from the shooting. Police say someone started firing into the house, killing a man inside. Other people were in the house at the time and are being questioned by police.

Neighbors say they’re shocked.

“I turned my head and towards the end by the window to go to sleep with the cool air and around 4:00 a.m. there was a pop, pop, pop, pop and there was bright flashing lights and I actually thought it was fireworks.” said Laura Shoffner.

Neighbor John Durst lives right by the house as well.

“I was asleep with my wife and we heard the gunshots and we thought it was firecrackers, but it wasn’t.” Durst said.

Neighbors say this is especially scary because things like this don’t happen in their neighborhood.S

“No, nothing like this has happened. You bought this house about a year ago and this is the first time.” Durst said.

We spoke with other neighbors in the area who did not want to go on camera. One neighbor says he’s lived in the area for 30 years and he is shocked at the senseless killing.

No suspects have been arrested at this time.

