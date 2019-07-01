Coroner identifies victims in deadly car accident

The Crawford County Coroner has released the identifies of those killed in a Sunday night accident along Interstate 79.

48-year old Sharla Davenport and 67-year old Karen Davenport died when they were ejected from their vehicle.

According to Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell, both women were related, an aunt and niece.

That accident happened on Interstate 79 in the north bound lane just before the Saegertown exit.

The car was traveling north went it lost control and rolled several times across the roadway. The Davenports were pronounced dead at the scene and three others were taken to the hospital