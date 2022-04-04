(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Crawford County Coroner has identified the victims of the fatal house fire that happened in Springboro over the weekend.

On April 1, four people lost their lives in a house fire in the 100 block of Union Street in Springboro.

According to Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell, all four victims died of smoke inhalation and burns. Two others remain in the hospital.

Schell confirmed the identities of the victims to Action News — 65-year-old Hilda Eberhart, 14-year-old William Robson, 10-year-old Matthew Robson and 6-month-old Destiny Robson.

The community is remembering the lives lost, and balloons and angel wings have been placed outside the home. Family members are collecting household items and clothing donations.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.