Coroner identifies woman killed in fatal Oct. train accident

Coroner identifies woman killed in fatal train accident

The Erie County Coroner has identified the woman who was struck and killed by a train late last month.

Coroner Lyell Cook identified the woman as 38-year-old Kristie McCracken.

McCracken’s death was ruled accidental after she was struck by a train between Cherry and Liberty Streets on Oct. 29th. The coroner says McCracken is from Orlando, Kentucky, and a local address is unknown.

Since her death on Oct. 29th, the coroner has been in touch with the victim’s family.

