Fire and rescue crews responded to Harborcreek’s Wintergreen Gorge after a body was found near a park trail.

We are told the body is that of a man believed to be in his 20s or early 30s. The coroner’s office took the body in for examination.

No identity has yet been released.

We are being told that the investigation is continuing, but that no cause of death has been given and that foul play is not suspected at this time.