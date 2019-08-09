Coroner releases identity of victim killed in car-bicycle accident

The Erie County Coroner has released the identity of a man killed in a car-bicycle accident.

39-year-old Charles Soggs died of blunt force trauma to his head and trunk, according to Erie County Lyell Cook, who said Soggs lived at the Thunderbird Motel.

The accident happened early Wednesday morning near the motel in the 3000 block of West 12 Street. The 28-year-old man driving the car was taken into custody at the scene.

A decision on whether charges will be filed is in the hands of the Erie County DA’s office.