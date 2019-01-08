Coroner rules Chestnut Street death a homicide via a gunshot wound to the chest Video

The death of a man who was shot on the 400 block of Chestnut Street Monday night has been ruled a homicide.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook ruled the incident a homicide via a gunshot to the chest following an autopsy earlier today.

When police arrived on the scene, they found the body of a 51-year-old white man. Police questioned several people who were in the apartment at the time of the shooting, but no one has been placed under arrest.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released pending notification of the family.