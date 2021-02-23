Coroner rules death of Girard man accidental after he was found in a pond trying to rescue his dogs

Police were called to the scene of what the Erie County Coroner calls an accidental death. This happened in the 8800 block of Avonia Road.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, 70-year-old David Chivers of Girard was trying to rescue his two dogs that were stuck in a pond.

When crews arrived, they discovered Chivers and both dogs deceased in the pond.

In addition to state police, the Lake City Water Rescue Team, the North East Water Rescue Team, Fairview Fire and Rescue and Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook responded to the scene.

“Water team came out, and it was very unfortunate. He was last seen over the weekend, so… it may have happened Saturday at some point,” said Lyell Cook, coroner, Erie County.

The investigation is ongoing, however, police do not suspect foul play in this incident.