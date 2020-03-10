Coroner rules fatal Tuttle Ave shooting victim’s death a homicide

Breaking News
The Erie County Coroner’s Office has ruled the death of 36-year-old Daniel Galvin a homicide.

The Erie County Coroner confirmed that Galvin died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Police responded to the shooting on the 3800 block of Tuttle Avenue Sunday evening.

Two people were brought into questioning in regards to the shooting, one of them being Galvin’s mother.

Following the investigation, 61-year-old Joseph Digello was charged with criminal homicide, along with other related charges.

Digello currently resides in Erie County Jail.

