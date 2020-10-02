Coroner rules shooting death of Crawford County woman a homicide

The death of a 21-year old woman from Townville is ruled a homicide.

According to Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell, Destine Conyers died from gunshot wounds to the head and chest.

Pennsylvania State Police have reported that Conyers was found dead Sunday morning along Mule Street in Crawford County and had suffered from a gunshot wound.

Investigators say they are still working to figure out where she was in the last 48 hours before her death.

There have been no arrests made in this case so far.