Coroner rules shooting death of McKean man a homicide

The Erie County Coroner has ruled the shooting death of a McKean man outside a local gentlemen’s club as a homicide.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook has ruled the shooting death of 33-year-old Jeremy A. Jones a homicide.

Jones was shot and killed during a fight outside Partners Tavern around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday.

29-year-old Corey Ray Kendig of Erie was arrested and charged in the case. Kendig is charged with criminal homicide, reckless endangerment and aggravated assault, and is being held in the Erie County Prison.