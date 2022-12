We have an update on a story we first reported Wednesday concerning a body that was found off of Middleton Road near the Union City dam.

According to the Erie County Coroner, the death has been ruled a suicide. Pennsylvania State Police were called to the scene around 2 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a gunshot victim.

At the time, state police investigators were working to determine if foul play was involved, but it has now been ruled a suicide.