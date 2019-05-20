Coroner rules train-pedestrian death an accident.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook has ruled that a 21-year old man struck and killed by a train Sunday afternoon died in an accident.

Cook has identified the victim as 21-year old Summit Subba of Bhutan.

The coroner believes that Subba was listening to music with ear buds while walking along the tracks and did not hear the approaching locomotive coming from behind.

That’s despite a statement from the conductor that he blew the train’s whistle but was unable to stop in time.

That accident happened near East 18th and Ash Streets around 4:15 Sunday afternoon.