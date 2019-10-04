Coroner searches for family of unclaimed deceased 86-year-old

The Erie County Coroner’s Office is looking for relatives of a man who died at UPMC Hamot a little over a week ago.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook is trying to contact relatives of 86-year-old Harry Gordon so they can claim his body. Gordon is a Greenhurst, New York native.

Gordon died of natural causes on September 23rd. Since then, the coroner’s office has not been able to find any of his family.

Cook says unclaimed bodies are becoming more common. He has received six other unclaimed bodies in less than a month.

“It’s very upsetting to me. Like everything we see in our office, it’s a mark of our society that people just don’t seem to care anymore and we’re seeing more and more of it all the time,” said Lyell Cook, Erie County Coroner.

If you have any information that will help the Coroner’s Office find Gordon’s relatives, you are encouraged to call 452-2911.