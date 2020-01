Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook is expected to release the name of the woman whose body was found at Presque Isle State Park late last year.

Today, the coroner’s office is expected to release the identity of the 72-year-old woman who was discovered by a hunter on December 26th along the shores of Presque Isle.

The woman did not have any form of identification on her when she was found. It is still unclear how she died, although officials say foul play is not expected.