The Erie County Coroner has released the identity of the man killed in a weekend stabbing.

According to County Coroner Lyell Cook, the victim is identified as 20-year-old Edward Bishop of Erie. Cook ruled the death a homicide due to a stab wound to the left side of Bishop’s neck.

Erie Police arrested and charged 17-year-old DaSean Jones. Jones allegedly stabbed Bishop just before 1 a.m. Saturday morning in the 600 block of Wallace Street.

Jones was arraigned and charged with criminal homicide.