Coroner’s office rules death of man in April car fire accidental

The death of a man who died in a burning car has been ruled accidental.

The fire happened back on April 13th in a parking lot on the corner of East 12th Street and Parade Street.

The Erie County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 62-year-old William DeAngelo whose death was ruled accidental due to smoke inhalation from the car.

According to the Erie Chief Fire Inspector, the fire was ruled accidental as well. Investigators found numerous cigarette butts in the car and believe that the smoking may have contributed to the ignition of the fire.