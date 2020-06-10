1  of  2
Breaking News
Department of Health: 76,846 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in PA; 6,062 deaths Erie County reports 10 new COVID-19 cases as well as two additional deaths; total stands at 408 cases

Coroner’s office rules death of man in April car fire accidental

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

The death of a man who died in a burning car has been ruled accidental.

The fire happened back on April 13th in a parking lot on the corner of East 12th Street and Parade Street.

The Erie County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 62-year-old William DeAngelo whose death was ruled accidental due to smoke inhalation from the car.

According to the Erie Chief Fire Inspector, the fire was ruled accidental as well. Investigators found numerous cigarette butts in the car and believe that the smoking may have contributed to the ignition of the fire.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar