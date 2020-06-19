Coroner’s Office rules death of man found in stolen car a homicide

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook has ruled the death of 41-year old Ian Welden a homicide.

The Coroner’s Office determined that Welden died of gunshot wounds to the head.

Welden’s body was found inside a Nissan Sentra following a pursuit and manhunt where 25-year old Cody Potthoff was arrested.

Potthoff is accused of murdering Welden and 66-year old John Burick. The autopsy for Burick is currently underway.

