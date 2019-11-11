Coroners office working to identify victim of Friday’s fatal shooting

The Erie County Coroners Office is working to identify the victim in a fatal shooting that took place on the city’s West Side Friday.

Erie Police say the suspect is 34-year-old Derrick Feilder.

Feilder is being held in Erie County Prison on charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault, and recklessly endangering another person.

Erie County Coroner John Maloney confirms it was a male that had been shot on West 35th Street on Friday.

The coroners office is waiting to complete the autopsy before they release the name of the victim, which is expected to be at some point tomorrow.