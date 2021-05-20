Corporate and community leaders meet with future leaders of the community over breakfast at the Bel Aire Hotel

It is more than just breakfast being served at the Wyndham Bel Aire in Millcreek. It’s a chance to meet some future leaders of the community.

About 30 corporate and community leaders met with the students making up the next class at the Youth Leadership Institute. Those studies teach students how to fight generational poverty and become leaders in their community.

One participant hopes the classes help her expand the impact of her work beyond her own situation.

“With a program like this, getting involved is really important because not only does it expand you as a person, it helps everyone in your community as well.” said Aliana McCruary, Collegiate Academy.

The Knox Law Firm also showed their support to the institute with a check for $4,500.