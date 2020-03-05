Corporate leaders bring the laughs for a good cause at the Corporate Comedy Challenge

Corporate leaders are bringing the laughs and it’s all for a good cause.

The second annual Corporate Comedy Challenge took place at Jr.’s Last Laugh which is a spin off of Laughter in the Limelight.

Eight of Erie’s corporations most notable faces took center stage and did their best stand-up comedy routine.

“It’s a great time. Everybody wins on this right here. The main thing is helping out our homeless shelters and keep them going,” said John Groh, Organizer.

Proceeds from tonight’s event benefit Saint Patrick’s Haven and the Upper Room.