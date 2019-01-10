Corrections officer accused of assault/attempted strangulation free on bond until May court date Video

A corrections officer from Albion is facing a May court date on charges he assaulted and attempted to strangle a woman in December.

52-year-old Henry Starcher, Jr. faces those charges following the December 4th incident in his apartment. He was suspended without pay a few days later.

He was bound over for trial following a Monday preliminary hearing and is free on bond until his May court date.