Corry Area Primary School is now the district’s first Blue Zone Project approved school.

Teachers and local officials celebrated by having a ribbon cutting ceremony this afternoon.

The school completed the approval process which includes implementing physical activity, nutrition education and mindfulness in the classroom.

The nationwide organization’s goal is to help people live longer and better lives by improving their surroundings.

“I see it as health benefits, ultimately for kids and hopefully those benefit the kids practice here at school are taken home to the parents,” said Daniel Daum, Corry Area School District Director of Elementary Education.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper was at the celebration and said that she wants to see Blue Zones in all of the Erie County schools.