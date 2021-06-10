Corry Auto Auction celebrates 75 years

A Corry-area business is celebrating 75 years of keeping America rolling. That’s the milestone reached by the Corry Auto Auction.

The auction doesn’t sell directly to customers, but instead sells to area car dealers.

The celebration is for the work done in the Corry area over the years.

“We are one of the oldest auctions in the nation. We have had local families who have owned us previously. In 2017, Accelerate Auto Group purchased us and we’ve tried to keep a lot of the traditions that previous owners instilled in Corry.” said Kerri Rotunda.

The Corry Auto Auction began doing business in the Corry Area in 1946.