Corry bakery and cafe opens dining area against Gov. Wolf’s orders

A bakery and cafe in Corry has decided to open their dining area, against the orders of Governor Tom Wolf.

Stephanie Smith owns the Kneadful Things Bakery and Cafe. She says that she is doing this for her customers and trying to get her business back to normal.

It’s a scene that hasn’t happened for just over eight weeks. Customers stopping by the Kneadful Things Bakery and Cafe and sitting down to eat.

“We have been held, in my opinion, hostage just solely for the sake of political gain. Leaders above us, two or three different sides battling each other and we are the pawns.” Smith said.

She adds that she feels that Governor Tom Wolf is overstepping his power.

“Some of which he has the ability to carry out, most of which he doesn’t. A lot of things he’s saying and threatening are actually processes that he has to go to. He can’t swing a magic scepter or a magic wand since he seems to be acting as a king. And just assume everyone is going to bow down to his wishes.” Smith said.

Smith says that everything is being sanitized after being used. She has moved tables six feet apart and is limiting guests to 25. However, masks are not being required. Since opening their dining area, they say they’ve seen over 150 customers.

One of the customers stopping by is Corry resident Jennifer Drake.

“Well, it feels like we’re being rebellious, but in all reality, we’re not breaking any laws because there is no law that’s been passed that says anybody has to be closed. It’s based on fear tactics.” Drake said.

“I’m here supporting it. I think we need to open up. I think we’ve done what was asked and we don’t have any issues here. I think we should get back to business.” Steve Drake said.

It’s not smooth sailing for the business. The Department of Agriculture sending out a new list of enforcement actions that could be taken.

First, the business will receive a warning letter with a follow-up inspection. If they are still defying the order, they could face a suspension of the business’ retail food license. If the business continues to operate after the license is revoked, citations will be filed with the magisterial district judge.

Smith further adding that her business opened in December of 2019 and she could no longer financially afford to be shut down. Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper saying during her news conference that the Health Department is aware of the issue and the legal team is handling the matter.