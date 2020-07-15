Corry business become Blue Zone-approved

Corry Counseling Services is now part of the Blue Zone Project, whose mission is to help the wellbeing of its employees.

“What makes Blue Zone Project unique is it focuses on the environment- the environment in the community and sets people up for success. So, by partnering with the worksite, basically they are setting up the workplace so healthy choices are easier for employees,” said Jennifer Eberlin, Blue Zone Project.

To become Blue Zone-approved, a business must follow a list of practices that promote employee wellbeing. Here at Corry Counseling that includes, a volunteer time off policy for staff, a down shift room for employees who are distressed, under the desk cycles, and buying a bike rack to encourage employees to commute to work.

“We were pretty good at the economic, and the social, and the educational but one of the areas that we were weaker is physical wellbeing,” said Karen Croyle, Corry Counseling Services.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper says the health department is the driving force pushing the Blue Zone Project.

“Which is a three-year project to try and improve the overall health and wellbeing of this community. And along with that, the businesses can become blue zone certified by making some significant and important changes,” said Kathy Dahlkemper, Erie County Executive.

It’s being paid for by several sponsors. including UPMC, Allegheny Health Network Highmark, and LECOM.

And the county executive hopes to make the entire county part of the Blue Zone Project.