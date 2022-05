A 27-year-old man from Corry is dead after crashing into a telephone pole overnight.

According to the Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, this accident happened around 2 a.m. on the 900 block of West Smith Street in Corry.

The driver reportedly hit a telephone pole at a high rate of speed and then was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver was then pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the driver will be released after police are able to speak with the family.