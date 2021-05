Make-A-Wish is hosting its Waffles and Wishes virtual event this morning.

The event surprising one Corry girl with her wish after months of waiting.

Today, Avery saw her wish of a mobile animal food pantry for the first time after nine months of waiting.

To help support the mobile pantry, she got another surprise from the Pedigree Foundation who donated a $5,000 grant to the ANNA Shelter.

That money will pay for a years worth of supply for her pantry.