Corry High School Track and Field Team collect drive thru donations for local food pantry

It’s hard to miss the stories of hope that shine through the fear of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A local high school track team is collecting donations for a food bank in their community.

Members of the Corry Area High School Track and Field Team are giving back to the community with a drive thru food collection.

One athlete came up with the idea to collect and donate proceeds to the Corry Area Food Pantry.

“With everything going on, a lot of people are losing their jobs. I thought you know why not help out our community,” said Anna Long, Senior Corry High School Track Team.

Anna Long said that she posted her plans for a drive thru food collection on Facebook and some local businesses shared the post to get the word out.

The post even reached a teacher from a Corry area primary school.

“There’s so many people in Corry that need to help and I think it’s a great opportunity to do whatever we can. I think about my own kiddos you know in school and if anybody needed help I would want to be able to do whatever I could,” said Erica Bayle, Corry Area Primary School Teacher.

Despite the track team missing out on their competitive season they’re coming together today so that all of Corry wins.

“I think we had a really good comrade this year and it’s sad that we only had two weeks of track but we’re trying to make the best out of it especially with this,” said Kaitlyn Webb, Corry Area High School Senior.

Webb is another member of the Corry Area High School track team who came out to help her teammate Anna with her food drive. Webb said that it feels good to give back.

“I think it’s great. I think it’s really a good way to bring the track team together and show that we care about the community,” Webb.

This team is willing to go the extra mile to help the community.