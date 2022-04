An early morning fire destroyed a home in Corry.

Calls went out around 4:15 a.m. Monday for a house fire in the 200 block of Way Rd.

According to first responders, the home was engulfed in flames when the first crews arrived on scene. Several departments responded to the fire.

Everyone inside the home was able to get out safely. One firefighter suffered a leg injury while battling the fire.

The Red Cross was called in to assist the residents. The cause is under investigation.