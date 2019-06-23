Corry kicks off Blue Zones Project

Corry residents are learning about the Blue Zones Project and how it can improve the well-being of their community.

Shannon Wohlford, Engagement Lead for the Blue Zones Corry team tells us, “This project is in Corry and it’s a three year project, our goal is to improve the well-being and the health of the community.

The Blue Zones Project helps create real changes in the community from schools, worksites, restaurants and the environment.

The Corry Blue Zones Leadership Team is already taking initiative to change the access of their environmental needs.

“We’re also in communication with talking with our local restaurants and grocery stores because we want to add additional healthy options onto our menus and see more healthy options in the grocery stores. Again, we’re talking about improving access.”

There are initiatives you can take in order to change and improve the community for years to come.

Nick Buettner, Vice President of Product for Blue Zones Project says, “On the individual level there’s things you can do in your homes and there’s things you can do to create stronger social relationships and we also have these purpose workshops that we will be starting in the next couple of weeks where people can go and find their sense of purpose.”

The Blue Zones Project wants people to find their purpose and the purpose in changing the community.