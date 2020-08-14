Corry-Lawrence Airport can’t find evidence of renewed charter

The City of Corry is trying to figure out if it still has a legal airport authority running it’s airport.

The current chairman of the authority doesn’t think so. The 50 year charter for the Corry-Lawrence Airport authority expired in 2005. According to a report in the Corry Journal, state and local officials can’t find evidence that it was ever renewed.

Attorneys for the city are working to determine the ramifications since the airport has been accepting state and federal dollars for improvement projects over the past 15 years.