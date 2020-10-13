Corry man arrested after being charged with stabbing another man in a domestic fight

A Corry man is now in a Warren County jail cell tonight after being charged with stabbing another man in what appears to be a domestic fight.

Warren State Troopers said it happened here in a home along Dey Lane in Pittsfield.

According to state troopers, apparently this stabbing involved a man, a woman and a second man. The second man was described as the woman’s former boyfriend.

Police identified the man who was charged with the stabbing as 22-year-old Charles Earls III from Corry.

The victim told police that he pushed Earls to get him to leave when Earls used a curved knife to stab the victim in the wrist, chest and stomach.

Earls is in jail on a $100,000 bond. The victim was airlifted to Erie for treatment.