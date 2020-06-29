Corry man charged with attempted homicide in Warren County assault

A Corry man is arrested after allegedly strangling a woman in Warren County.

This incident took place on Route 6 in Columbus Township Saturday evening.

According to Pennsylvania State Police in Warren, 36-year old Tab Depaul Hunter Jr. of Corry allegedly strangled a 41-year old woman at the residence.

Another female at the residence tried to stop the assault, but Hunter pulled a gun on her, firing several rounds.

Hunter then slashed the victim’s tires before several rounds into her vehicle. He was arrested on attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

He is in the Warren County Jail and the investigation is continuing.