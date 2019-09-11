Corry man charged with DUI driving death of a 54-year-old woman expected to plead guilty in court today

A Corry man charged with the DUI driving death of a 54-year-old woman is scheduled to plead guilty in court today.

Steve Wellman is charged with involuntary manslaughter, driving while drunk, leaving the scene of a crime, and related charges.

The accident happened in the 600 block of West Washington Street in Corry around 1:30 a.m. on May 12th, back in 2018.

Police say Wellman left the scene, but called Police about an hour later to surrender.

54-year-old Lorri Huffman was taken to the hospital after she was struck, but died a few days later.